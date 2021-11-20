Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) hands the ball off to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) during the third quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) at Kroger Field on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kroger Field

Kroger Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -36 60

Kentucky and New Mexico State Stats

The Wildcats put up 29.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Aggies surrender per matchup (40.2).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Aggies' average points scored this year (21.1) and the Wildcats' points allowed (22.8) are within 1.7 points of each other.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 2,025 yards (202.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 263 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 74 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 173 times for a team-high 1,031 yards (103.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 340 yards (34.0 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-leading 886 receiving yards (88.6 yards per game) have come on 77 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Josh Ali has hauled in 30 passes for 389 yards (38.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Izayah Cummings' 13 grabs have netted him 182 yards (18.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Jonah Johnson has thrown for 2,101 yards (210.1 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 58% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 117 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 112 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Juwuan Price has carried the ball 99 times for a team-high 463 yards (46.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 152 yards (15.2 per game).

This season O'Maury Samuels has collected 224 yards (22.4 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Jared Wyatt's 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has put together a 467-yard season so far (46.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes.

Andre Bodison's 26 catches have netted him 281 yards (28.1 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.