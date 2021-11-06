Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC squad when they go to the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kroger Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

    Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

    Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Tennessee

    -1

    56.5

    Tennessee and Kentucky Stats

    • The Volunteers score 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).
    • This year, the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
    • The Wildcats have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.0) as the Volunteers have allowed (26.5).
    • This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,578 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tiyon Evans' team-high 516 rushing yards (64.5 per game) have come on 80 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Velus Jones Jr.'s 453 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Cedric Tillman has hauled in 30 passes for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • JaVonta Payton's 12 receptions are good enough for 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has 1,476 passing yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 808 rushing yards (101.0 per game) have come on 135 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 58 carries for 286 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 645 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 58 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has put up a 257-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Isaiah Epps' 10 receptions have netted him 159 yards (19.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Tennessee at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy