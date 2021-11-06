Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC squad when they go to the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Kroger Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kroger Field

Kroger Field

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -1 56.5

Tennessee and Kentucky Stats

The Volunteers score 16.6 more points per game (37.4) than the Wildcats allow (20.8).

This year, the Volunteers have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

The Wildcats have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.0) as the Volunteers have allowed (26.5).

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Volunteers' takeaways (10).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 1,578 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 416 yards (52.0 ypg) on 101 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Tiyon Evans' team-high 516 rushing yards (64.5 per game) have come on 80 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 453 receiving yards (56.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cedric Tillman has hauled in 30 passes for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

JaVonta Payton's 12 receptions are good enough for 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has 1,476 passing yards (184.5 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 184 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 53 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 808 rushing yards (101.0 per game) have come on 135 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has racked up 58 carries for 286 yards (35.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 645 receiving yards (80.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 58 receptions and five touchdowns.

Josh Ali has put up a 257-yard season so far (32.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.

Isaiah Epps' 10 receptions have netted him 159 yards (19.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.