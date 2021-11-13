Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) celebrates with Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) after a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky and Vanderbilt Stats

The Wildcats put up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (13).

The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 23.4 points per game this year, 8.5 more than the 14.9 the Commodores have put on the board per contest.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 231 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 917 yards (101.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 69 carries for 339 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 811 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.

Josh Ali has put up a 331-yard season so far (36.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.

Isaiah Epps has hauled in 10 receptions for 159 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (120.7 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Rocko Griffin's team-high 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) have come on 89 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Wright has racked up 59 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game).

Will Sheppard's 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chris Pierce has put up a 427-yard season so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 catches this season have resulted in 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Georgia L 30-13 Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State L 31-17 Away 11/6/2021 Tennessee L 45-42 Home 11/13/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/20/2021 New Mexico State - Home 11/27/2021 Louisville - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina L 21-20 Away 10/23/2021 Mississippi State L 45-6 Home 10/30/2021 Missouri L 37-28 Home 11/13/2021 Kentucky - Home 11/20/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/27/2021 Tennessee - Away

Regional restrictions apply.