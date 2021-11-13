Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kentucky and Vanderbilt Stats
- The Wildcats put up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (13).
- The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 23.4 points per game this year, 8.5 more than the 14.9 the Commodores have put on the board per contest.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 231 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 917 yards (101.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 69 carries for 339 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's 811 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has put up a 331-yard season so far (36.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.
- Isaiah Epps has hauled in 10 receptions for 159 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (120.7 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Rocko Griffin's team-high 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) have come on 89 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Michael Wright has racked up 59 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game).
- Will Sheppard's 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 36 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Chris Pierce has put up a 427-yard season so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.
- Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 catches this season have resulted in 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Georgia
L 30-13
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
L 31-17
Away
11/6/2021
Tennessee
L 45-42
Home
11/13/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
11/20/2021
New Mexico State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Louisville
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
South Carolina
L 21-20
Away
10/23/2021
Mississippi State
L 45-6
Home
10/30/2021
Missouri
L 37-28
Home
11/13/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
11/20/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/27/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)