Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) celebrates with Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mike Wright (5) after a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

    Kentucky and Vanderbilt Stats

    • The Wildcats put up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
    • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Commodores' takeaways (13).
    • The Wildcats have allowed their opponents an average of 23.4 points per game this year, 8.5 more than the 14.9 the Commodores have put on the board per contest.
    • The Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 231 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 917 yards (101.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has taken 69 carries for 339 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's 811 receiving yards (90.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 71 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has put up a 331-yard season so far (36.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes.
    • Isaiah Epps has hauled in 10 receptions for 159 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (120.7 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Rocko Griffin's team-high 296 rushing yards (32.9 per game) have come on 89 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Wright has racked up 59 carries for 286 yards (31.8 per game).
    • Will Sheppard's 466 receiving yards (51.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 36 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Chris Pierce has put up a 427-yard season so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 catches this season have resulted in 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Georgia

    L 30-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 31-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tennessee

    L 45-42

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    South Carolina

    L 21-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 45-6

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Missouri

    L 37-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Kentucky at Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

