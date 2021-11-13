Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Colgate Raiders quarterback Grant Breneman (15) throws against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Patriot opponents match up when the Lafayette Leopards (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) and the Colgate Raiders (3-6, 0-0 Patriot) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Fisher Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Colgate

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Fisher Stadium

Lafayette and Colgate Stats

The Leopards score 9.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Raiders surrender (27.0).

This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Raiders' takeaways (0).

The Raiders' average points scored this year, 15.7, is 9.0 fewer than the 24.7 the Leopards are giving up.

The Raiders have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Leopards have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Ah-Shaun Davis has 1,348 passing yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 60.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Selwyn Simpson's team-high 320 rushing yards (35.6 per game) have come on 62 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jaden Sutton has piled up 215 yards (23.9 per game) on 54 carries with one touchdown.

Julius Young's 605 receiving yards (67.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joe Gillette has put together a 466-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.

Jordan Hull's 15 grabs have netted him 173 yards (19.2 ypg).

Colgate Players to Watch

Grant Breneman has been a dual threat to lead Colgate in both passing and rushing. He has 673 passing yards (74.8 ypg), completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 259 yards (28.8 ypg) on 75 carries with one rushing touchdown.

This season Michael Brescia has rushed for 248 yards (27.6 per game) on 62 carries with five touchdowns.

Garrett Oakey's 472 receiving yards (52.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Myles Bradley has grabbed 23 passes for 234 yards (26.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Max Hurleman's 25 grabs are good enough for 231 yards (25.7 ypg).

