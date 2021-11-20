Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Lafayette Leopards (3-7, 0-0 Patriot) hit the road for a Patriot battle against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Lafayette

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Lafayette and Lehigh Stats

The Leopards put up 10.3 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Mountain Hawks allow (27.5).

This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Mountain Hawks' takeaways (0).

The Leopards have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the 11.0 the Mountain Hawks are scoring per contest.

The Mountain Hawks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 1,409 yards (140.9 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 79 times for 383 yards (38.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jaden Sutton has taken 72 carries for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Julius Young's 613 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 40 receptions and three touchdowns.

Joe Gillette has collected 466 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Jordan Hull has hauled in 15 grabs for 173 yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Lehigh Players to Watch

Dante Perri has thrown for 1,200 yards (120.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 352 yards (35.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jack DiPietro has piled up 241 yards (24.1 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.

Eric Johnson's 319 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions.

Romy Miner has grabbed 22 passes for 233 yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Johnny Foley's 25 catches are good enough for 216 yards (21.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Lafayette Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Georgetown W 24-23 Away 11/6/2021 Holy Cross L 35-10 Away 11/13/2021 Colgate L 20-13 Home 11/20/2021 Lehigh - Away

Lehigh Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Holy Cross L 31-12 Home 11/6/2021 Bucknell W 38-6 Away 11/13/2021 Georgetown W 23-9 Home 11/20/2021 Lafayette - Home

