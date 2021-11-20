Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lafayette Leopards vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lafayette Leopards (3-7, 0-0 Patriot) hit the road for a Patriot battle against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lehigh vs. Lafayette

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lafayette and Lehigh Stats

    • The Leopards put up 10.3 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Mountain Hawks allow (27.5).
    • This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Mountain Hawks' takeaways (0).
    • The Leopards have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the 11.0 the Mountain Hawks are scoring per contest.
    • The Mountain Hawks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 1,409 yards (140.9 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 79 times for 383 yards (38.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaden Sutton has taken 72 carries for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Julius Young's 613 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Joe Gillette has collected 466 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • Jordan Hull has hauled in 15 grabs for 173 yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Dante Perri has thrown for 1,200 yards (120.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 352 yards (35.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jack DiPietro has piled up 241 yards (24.1 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Eric Johnson's 319 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions.
    • Romy Miner has grabbed 22 passes for 233 yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Johnny Foley's 25 catches are good enough for 216 yards (21.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Lafayette Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgetown

    W 24-23

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Holy Cross

    L 35-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Colgate

    L 20-13

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Away

    Lehigh Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Holy Cross

    L 31-12

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Bucknell

    W 38-6

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Georgetown

    W 23-9

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Lafayette

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Lafayette at Lehigh

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy