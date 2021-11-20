Publish date:
How to Watch Lafayette Leopards vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (3-7, 0-0 Patriot) hit the road for a Patriot battle against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lehigh vs. Lafayette
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lafayette and Lehigh Stats
- The Leopards put up 10.3 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Mountain Hawks allow (27.5).
- This year, the Leopards have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Mountain Hawks' takeaways (0).
- The Leopards have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the 11.0 the Mountain Hawks are scoring per contest.
- The Mountain Hawks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 1,409 yards (140.9 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Selwyn Simpson, has carried the ball 79 times for 383 yards (38.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jaden Sutton has taken 72 carries for 328 yards (32.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Julius Young's 613 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 40 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Joe Gillette has collected 466 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes this year.
- Jordan Hull has hauled in 15 grabs for 173 yards (17.3 ypg) this season.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Dante Perri has thrown for 1,200 yards (120.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 352 yards (35.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jack DiPietro has piled up 241 yards (24.1 per game) on 47 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Eric Johnson's 319 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions.
- Romy Miner has grabbed 22 passes for 233 yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Johnny Foley's 25 catches are good enough for 216 yards (21.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Lafayette Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Georgetown
W 24-23
Away
11/6/2021
Holy Cross
L 35-10
Away
11/13/2021
Colgate
L 20-13
Home
11/20/2021
Lehigh
-
Away
Lehigh Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Holy Cross
L 31-12
Home
11/6/2021
Bucknell
W 38-6
Away
11/13/2021
Georgetown
W 23-9
Home
11/20/2021
Lafayette
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)