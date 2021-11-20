Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lafayette and Lehigh continue the nations longest rivalry series when they meet for the 157th time on Saturday in this classic college football matchup.
    Lafayette heads to Lehigh for its season finale looking to snap its two-game losing streak this season and win its third straight against the rival Mountain Hawks.

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Lafayette at Lehigh game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two-game losing streak has dropped the Leopards record to 3-7 on the year and 2-3 in the Patriot League. 

    Their latest loss to Colgate came after they built a 13-7 first-half lead but would be shut out the rest of the way in the 20-13 loss.

    Saturday, Lehigh will look to send them to their third straight loss and in turn win its third straight game.

    The Mountain Hawks lost their first eight games this year but have gotten hot to end the year beating both Bucknell and Georgetown the last two weeks.

    It has been a good ending for the Lehigh after a rough start and a win against rival Lafayette would send the seniors out on a high note.

    How To Watch

    Lafayette Leopards at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
