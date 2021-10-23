    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Laney College at San Mateo in College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In an interesting Saturday afternoon college football matchup, Laney College will hit the road to take on San Mateo.
    Author:

    The 2021 college football season has been moving extremely quickly and the power conferences have been full of dramatic games and major upsets. However, there have been quite a few lower division games that have been fun to watch as well. This week, Laney College will hit the road to take on San Mateo in what should an entertaining matchup. 

    How to Watch Laney College Eagles at San Mateo Bulldogs:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Laney College Eagles at San Mateo Bulldogs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, Laney College has gone 3-2. The Eagles are looking to pick up a big win on the road this week. While they haven't been dominant this year, they have been very solid on both sides of the ball and will give San Mateo a run for its money.

    For the Bulldogs, 2021 has gone perfectly according to their plan. They sport a 6-0 record so far this season and have looked extremely dominant. 

    These two teams are both hungry for wins. Laney College would love to play the role of spoiler to the Bulldogs' perfect season. San Mateo knows it should win this game and will come in looking to put the Eagles out of it early.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
