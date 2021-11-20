Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Lafayette Leopards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lafayette Leopards (3-7, 0-0 Patriot) are on the road for a Patriot clash versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot) at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lehigh vs. Lafayette

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Murray H. Goodman Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Lafayette vs. Lehigh

    Lafayette vs Lehigh Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lafayette

    -3.5

    31.5

    Lafayette and Lehigh Stats

    • This year, the Leopards rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Mountain Hawks give up (27.5).
    • The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Mountain Hawks have forced (0).
    • The Leopards have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the 11.0 the Mountain Hawks are scoring per contest.
    • The Mountain Hawks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

    Lafayette Players to Watch

    • Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 1,409 yards (140.9 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Selwyn Simpson's team-high 383 rushing yards (38.3 per game) have come on 79 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jaden Sutton has rushed for 328 yards (32.8 per game) on 72 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Julius Young's team-high 613 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Joe Gillette has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.
    • Jordan Hull's 15 grabs have netted him 173 yards (17.3 ypg).

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Dante Perri has 1,200 passing yards (120.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 352 yards (35.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jack DiPietro has racked up 241 yards (24.1 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Eric Johnson's team-high 319 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions.
    • Romy Miner has racked up 233 receiving yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.
    • Johnny Foley's 25 receptions this season have resulted in 216 yards (21.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Lafayette at Lehigh

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    nwsl chicago red stars
    NWSL

    How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

    4 minutes ago
    uconn men basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Binghamton at Connecticut in Men's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia fans make nose while Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) gets set to make a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
    College Football

    How to Watch Lafayette at Lehigh

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13326934
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic University at Western Kentucky

    4 minutes ago
    harvard yale football
    College Football

    How to Watch Harvard at Yale

    4 minutes ago
    dartmouth football
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157266
    College Football

    How to Watch Massachusetts at Army

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17156802
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

    4 minutes ago
    michigan state football
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy