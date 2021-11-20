Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Lafayette Leopards (3-7, 0-0 Patriot) are on the road for a Patriot clash versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8, 0-0 Patriot) at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Lafayette

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

Murray H. Goodman Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Lafayette vs. Lehigh

Favorite Spread Total Lafayette -3.5 31.5

Lafayette and Lehigh Stats

This year, the Leopards rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Mountain Hawks give up (27.5).

The Leopards have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Mountain Hawks have forced (0).

The Leopards have allowed their opponents to score 24.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the 11.0 the Mountain Hawks are scoring per contest.

The Mountain Hawks have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Leopards.

Lafayette Players to Watch

Ah-Shaun Davis has thrown for 1,409 yards (140.9 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Selwyn Simpson's team-high 383 rushing yards (38.3 per game) have come on 79 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jaden Sutton has rushed for 328 yards (32.8 per game) on 72 carries with two touchdowns.

Julius Young's team-high 613 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joe Gillette has put up a 466-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 37 passes.

Jordan Hull's 15 grabs have netted him 173 yards (17.3 ypg).

Lehigh Players to Watch

Dante Perri has 1,200 passing yards (120.0 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Zaythan Hill has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 352 yards (35.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jack DiPietro has racked up 241 yards (24.1 per game) on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Eric Johnson's team-high 319 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions.

Romy Miner has racked up 233 receiving yards (23.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes this year.

Johnny Foley's 25 receptions this season have resulted in 216 yards (21.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.