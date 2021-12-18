How to Watch LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

There are six FBS bowl games on the college football schedule on Saturday including the LendingTree Bowl, which pits a pair of 7-5 teams against each other as Eastern Michigan takes on Liberty.

How to Watch the LendingTree Bowl Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Eagles finished with a 4-4 record in MAC play, with the team finishing over .500 for the third time since hiring Chris Creighton in 2014. Eastern Michigan is playing in a bowl game for the third time in four years. Before Creighton, the team's last bowl appearance was in 1987.

Quarterback Ben Bryant threw for almost 3,000 yards this season with 14 touchdowns and six picks. Samson Evans added 12 rushing scores.

Liberty was led by quarterback Malik Willis, who completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,626 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. CJ Daniels caught seven of those scores.

Hugh Freeze's team is playing in its third bowl game in a row. The Flames have been an FBS program for just four seasons.

