    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bowl season continues as Eastern Michigan faces Liberty in the LendingTree Bowl
    There are six FBS bowl games on the college football schedule on Saturday including the LendingTree Bowl, which pits a pair of 7-5 teams against each other as Eastern Michigan takes on Liberty.

    Looking For a YouTube TV Alternative?

    After Disney and YouTube TV failed to come to an agreement on an extension of their carriage deal, sports fans who were relying on the streaming service to watch Saturday's LendingTree Bowl now must look for an alternative solution.

    If you're in that boat, try a free trial of fuboTV, where you can get access to all of the televised bowl games this year.

    How to Watch the LendingTree Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles finished with a 4-4 record in MAC play, with the team finishing over .500 for the third time since hiring Chris Creighton in 2014. Eastern Michigan is playing in a bowl game for the third time in four years. Before Creighton, the team's last bowl appearance was in 1987.

    Quarterback Ben Bryant threw for almost 3,000 yards this season with 14 touchdowns and six picks. Samson Evans added 12 rushing scores.

    Liberty was led by quarterback Malik Willis, who completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,626 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. CJ Daniels caught seven of those scores.

    Hugh Freeze's team is playing in its third bowl game in a row. The Flames have been an FBS program for just four seasons.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
