Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The LendingTree Bowl will feature the Liberty Flames squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 18, 2021, starting at 5:45 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

    Liberty vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Liberty

    -9.5

    58

    Liberty and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Flames rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles give up (27.8).
    • This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
    • The Eagles, on average, score 9.3 more points (31.0) than the Flames allow (21.7).
    • This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 2,626 passing yards (218.8 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 820 yards (68.3 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 453 yards (37.8 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Demario Douglas' 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • CJ Daniels has collected 590 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
    • Kevin Shaa's 25 receptions have netted him 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant has 2,921 passing yards (243.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jawon Hamilton's team-high 623 rushing yards (51.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 400 yards (33.3 per game) on 108 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 929 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 86 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Dylan Drummond has reeled in 58 passes for 653 yards (54.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Tanner Knue's 28 receptions are good enough for 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:45
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins

    42 seconds ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    42 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy