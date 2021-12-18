Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The LendingTree Bowl will feature the Liberty Flames squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 18, 2021, starting at 5:45 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 58

Liberty and Eastern Michigan Stats

This year, the Flames rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles give up (27.8).

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

The Eagles, on average, score 9.3 more points (31.0) than the Flames allow (21.7).

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 2,626 passing yards (218.8 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 820 yards (68.3 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 453 yards (37.8 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns.

Demario Douglas' 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has collected 590 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.

Kevin Shaa's 25 receptions have netted him 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant has 2,921 passing yards (243.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton's team-high 623 rushing yards (51.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 400 yards (33.3 per game) on 108 carries with six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 929 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 86 receptions with four touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has reeled in 58 passes for 653 yards (54.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Tanner Knue's 28 receptions are good enough for 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.