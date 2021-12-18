Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LendingTree Bowl will feature the Liberty Flames squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 18, 2021, starting at 5:45 PM ET. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Betting Information for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-9.5
58
Liberty and Eastern Michigan Stats
- This year, the Flames rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles give up (27.8).
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
- The Eagles, on average, score 9.3 more points (31.0) than the Flames allow (21.7).
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Flames' takeaways (10).
Liberty Players to Watch
- Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 2,626 passing yards (218.8 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 820 yards (68.3 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 453 yards (37.8 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns.
- Demario Douglas' 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and five touchdowns.
- CJ Daniels has collected 590 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes this year.
- Kevin Shaa's 25 receptions have netted him 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant has 2,921 passing yards (243.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Jawon Hamilton's team-high 623 rushing yards (51.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 400 yards (33.3 per game) on 108 carries with six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's 929 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 86 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Dylan Drummond has reeled in 58 passes for 653 yards (54.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Tanner Knue's 28 receptions are good enough for 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:45
PM/EST
Time
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)