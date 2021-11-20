Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (No. 1) throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3546

    The Liberty Flames (7-3) and the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) meet at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisiana

    Betting Information for Liberty vs. Louisiana

    Liberty vs Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Liberty

    -4.5

    53.5

    Liberty and Louisiana Stats

    • The Flames rack up 35.1 points per game, 15.9 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per contest (19.2).
    • The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 12.5 more points this season (31.2) than the Flames have allowed (18.7).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Malik Willis has thrown for 2,159 yards (215.9 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 755 yards (75.5 ypg) on 153 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 412 yards (41.2 per game) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Demario Douglas' 623 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 42 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • CJ Daniels has grabbed 27 passes for 463 yards (46.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
    • Kevin Shaa's 18 catches have turned into 274 yards (27.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,108 yards (210.8 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 210 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 68 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Chris Smith's team-high 762 rushing yards (76.2 per game) have come on 125 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has collected 677 yards (67.7 per game) on 119 carries with 10 touchdowns.
    • Michael Jefferson's 332 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Dontae Fleming has caught 22 passes for 285 yards (28.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Peter LeBlanc's 29 grabs have netted him 281 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Louisiana at Liberty

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

