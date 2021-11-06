Liberty vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Liberty Flames (7-2) visit the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ole Miss and Liberty Stats
- The Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).
- This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
- The Flames, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this year (37.4) than the Rebels are allowing (28.6).
- This year the Flames have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (14).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,202 passing yards (275.3 ypg), completing 66% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (64.9 ypg) on 110 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Henry Parrish Jr. has collected 464 yards (58.0 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (20.3 per game).
- Dontario Drummond's 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Braylon Sanders has put together a 309-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.
- Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have yielded 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 126 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- This season T.J. Green has piled up 315 yards (35.0 per game) on 59 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Demario Douglas' team-leading 567 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.
- CJ Daniels has put up a 456-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.
- DJ Stubbs' 15 receptions have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ole Miss Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Tennessee
W 31-26
Away
10/23/2021
LSU
W 31-17
Home
10/30/2021
Auburn
L 31-20
Away
11/6/2021
Liberty
-
Home
11/13/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
11/20/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
Liberty Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
UL Monroe
L 31-28
Away
10/23/2021
North Texas
W 35-26
Away
10/30/2021
UMass
W 62-17
Home
11/6/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/20/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/27/2021
Army
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Liberty at Ole Miss
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)