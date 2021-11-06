Liberty vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (7-2) visit the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ole Miss and Liberty Stats

The Rebels score 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).

This year, the Rebels have six turnovers, four fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

The Flames, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this year (37.4) than the Rebels are allowing (28.6).

This year the Flames have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (14).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral has been a dual threat to lead Ole Miss in both passing and rushing. He has 2,202 passing yards (275.3 ypg), completing 66% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (64.9 ypg) on 110 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season Henry Parrish Jr. has collected 464 yards (58.0 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 162 yards (20.3 per game).

Dontario Drummond's 658 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has put together a 309-yard season so far (38.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.

Jonathan Mingo's 15 receptions have yielded 290 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 1,986 passing yards (220.7 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 684 yards (76.0 ypg) on 126 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

This season T.J. Green has piled up 315 yards (35.0 per game) on 59 attempts with three touchdowns.

Demario Douglas' team-leading 567 receiving yards (63.0 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has put up a 456-yard season so far (50.7 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes.

DJ Stubbs' 15 receptions have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Tennessee W 31-26 Away 10/23/2021 LSU W 31-17 Home 10/30/2021 Auburn L 31-20 Away 11/6/2021 Liberty - Home 11/13/2021 Texas A&M - Home 11/20/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 11/25/2021 Mississippi State - Away

Liberty Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 UL Monroe L 31-28 Away 10/23/2021 North Texas W 35-26 Away 10/30/2021 UMass W 62-17 Home 11/6/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/20/2021 Louisiana - Home 11/27/2021 Army - Home

