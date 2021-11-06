How to Watch Liberty vs. Ole Miss

Liberty travels to face the No. 15 team in the nation in Ole Miss as the Flames look to upset the Rebels.

Liberty (7–2) will look to upset No. 15 Ole Miss (6–2) in a tough matchup Saturday in college football.

Liberty beat UMass 62–17 in its most recent game on the back of 307 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Malik Willis. Even backup quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Nick Hampton got in on the action with passing touchdowns in the blowout. However, the Flames have yet to play a ranked team this season.

How to Watch Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels Online:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Playing in the SEC, Ole Miss has played their fair share of top talent. The Rebels lost to No. 3 Alabama 42–21 before beating then-ranked Arkansas 52–51. Their most recent game was a loss against No. 12 Auburn 31–20.

Both the Rebels' Matt Corral and the Flames' Willis are dual-threat quarterbacks that lead their respective teams in both passing yards and rushing yards.

Willis has 1,986 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. On top of that, he has 126 carries for 684 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Corral has 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air with two interceptions. On the ground, Corral has 110 carries for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ole Miss is projected to win this game with a spread of -9.5. The over/under is 67 points.

