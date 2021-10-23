    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can a struggling Lincoln team get things moving in the right direction this week when it faces Nebraska-Kearney?
    Author:

    On Saturday, a pair of MIAA teams in very different situations will meet on the football field, as Lincoln (0-6) heads on the road to face Nebraska-Kearney (6-1).

    How to Watch: Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    Live stream Lincoln (Mo.) at Nebraska-Kearney on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Tigers have really struggled defensively this year, allowing 49 or more points in all six games, including allowing over 70 points twice.

    The 62.83 points per game that the team surrenders are the worst in Division II. Saint Augustine's allows 53 per game, the second-worst mark.

    Offensively, Lincoln is a little better, ranking 116 out of 163 teams in points per game at 21.2 per contest.

    Meanwhile, Nebraska-Kearney is 6-1, losing only to Fort Hays State. The Lopers are ranked No. 21 in the AFCA poll and are in search of a fifth-straight home win.

    Kearney is averaging 33.86 points per game, led by dual-threat quarterback TJ Davis. Davis has 161 carries for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns in the run game so far. He has also added 1,429 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. Five of those have gone to Michael Koch.

    When these teams last played in 2019, Nebraska-Kearney came away with a 44-0 win. Davis was 5-for-9 passing for 111 yards and also had 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Overall, the Lopers had five rushing touchdowns in that game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

