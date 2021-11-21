How to Watch Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

LSU still has a lot to play for this season as it takes on Louisiana-Monroe in its penultimate game.

Since winning the 2019 National Championship, no one predicted that the next two years would culminate in fewer wins for those seasons combined for LSU. It has already been announced that the school and head coach Ed Orgeron have mutually agreed to part ways after a tumultuous 3-3 start to the season. They have only won one more game since that start in a thriller against SEC rival Florida. Regardless, Orgeron was let go the following day.

The morale of the team has suffered since losing their next three games, including closely in their last two games against ranked Alabama and Arkansas, the latter of which they lost by a field goal in overtime. The Tigers and Warhawks surprisingly have the same record of 4-6 as they head into the penultimate matchup for LSU this season. Despite those even records, the Tigers are heavily favored by nearly 30 points. The matchup will be a bit of a reprieve for LSU as their six games have been against ranked opponents.

There is still a lot for LSU to play for. If they beat Louisiana Monroe, they will earn Orgeron's 50th win with the Tigers. If they win today and next week against No. 16 Texas A&M they will have a strong chance to make a bowl game and end the season on an uplifting note. They can't get ahead of themselves though and must first take care of business against UL Monroe.

