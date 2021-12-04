Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Sun Belt Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

    The Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) and the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

    Betting Information for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

    Appalachian State vs Louisiana Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Appalachian State

    -2.5

    52.5

    Appalachian State and Louisiana Stats

    • The Mountaineers score 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (18.5).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (19).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns, on average, are scoring 12.4 more points per game this year (31.3) than the Mountaineers are allowing (18.9).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, 13 fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (21).

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has 2,903 passing yards (241.9 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 54 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 184 times for 1,032 yards (86.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has collected 764 yards (63.7 per game) on 145 carries with 13 touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's team-high 876 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Malik Williams has totaled 776 receiving yards (64.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes this year.
    • Thomas Hennigan has hauled in 49 catches for 705 yards (58.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,437 yards (203.1 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 226 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 79 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Chris Smith's team-high 834 rushing yards (69.5 per game) have come on 144 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has piled up 776 yards (64.7 per game) on 135 attempts with 11 touchdowns.
    • Peter LeBlanc's team-leading 350 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Michael Jefferson has put up a 332-yard season so far (27.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Kyren Lacy's 21 grabs have yielded 295 yards (24.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

