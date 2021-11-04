Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Georgia State Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17

    The No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) will clash with a fellow Sun Belt team when they welcome in the Georgia State Panthers (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cajun Field. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Georgia State

    Betting Information for Louisiana vs. Georgia State

    Louisiana vs Georgia State Betting Information

    Louisiana

    -12

    53.5

    Louisiana and Georgia State Stats

    • The Ragin' Cajuns score just 1.9 more points per game (32.0) than the Panthers surrender (30.1).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
    • The Panthers have put an average of 23.9 points per game on the board this year, 4.6 more than the 19.3 the Ragin' Cajuns have surrendered.
    • The Panthers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 10 takeaways .

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis has thrown for 1,655 yards (206.9 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 156 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 53 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Chris Smith, has carried the ball 98 times for 621 yards (77.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has collected 512 yards (64.0 per game) on 86 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Dontae Fleming's 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Kyren Lacy has caught 17 passes for 212 yards (26.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Michael Jefferson has hauled in nine grabs for 211 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Georgia State Players to Watch

    • Darren Grainger has 924 passing yards (115.5 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 403 rushing yards (50.4 ypg) on 78 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Tucker Gregg, has carried the ball 96 times for 552 yards (69.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jamyest Williams has racked up 63 carries for 413 yards (51.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Jamari Thrash's team-leading 291 receiving yards (36.4 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Cyais Credle has put up a 236-yard season so far (29.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Terrance Dixon's 16 catches have turned into 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    Georgia State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

