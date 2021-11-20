Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) visit the Liberty Flames (7-3) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams Stadium

Liberty and Louisiana Stats

The Flames score 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.2).

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 13.

The Ragin' Cajuns have put an average of 31.2 points per game on the board this season, 12.5 more than the 18.7 the Flames have surrendered.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 2,159 passing yards (215.9 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 755 yards (75.5 ypg) on 153 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

This season Joshua Mack has collected 412 yards (41.2 per game) on 100 attempts with three touchdowns.

Demario Douglas' team-high 623 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has put together a 463-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.

Kevin Shaa's 18 receptions have netted him 274 yards (27.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Levi Lewis has 2,108 passing yards (210.8 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 68 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Chris Smith has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 762 yards (76.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 677 yards (67.7 per game) on 119 attempts with 10 touchdowns.

Michael Jefferson's team-high 332 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dontae Fleming has put together a 285-yard season so far (28.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.

Peter LeBlanc's 29 grabs have turned into 281 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 North Texas W 35-26 Away 10/30/2021 UMass W 62-17 Home 11/6/2021 Ole Miss L 27-14 Away 11/20/2021 Louisiana - Home 11/27/2021 Army - Home

Louisiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Texas State W 45-0 Home 11/4/2021 Georgia State W 21-17 Home 11/13/2021 Troy W 35-21 Away 11/20/2021 Liberty - Away 11/27/2021 UL Monroe - Home

