How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Liberty Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) visit the Liberty Flames (7-3) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisiana
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams Stadium
Liberty and Louisiana Stats
- The Flames score 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (19.2).
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 13.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have put an average of 31.2 points per game on the board this season, 12.5 more than the 18.7 the Flames have surrendered.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
Liberty Players to Watch
- Malik Willis has been a dual threat to lead Liberty in both passing and rushing. He has 2,159 passing yards (215.9 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 755 yards (75.5 ypg) on 153 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Joshua Mack has collected 412 yards (41.2 per game) on 100 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Demario Douglas' team-high 623 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with five touchdowns.
- CJ Daniels has put together a 463-yard season so far (46.3 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.
- Kevin Shaa's 18 receptions have netted him 274 yards (27.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Levi Lewis has 2,108 passing yards (210.8 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 68 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Chris Smith has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 762 yards (76.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 677 yards (67.7 per game) on 119 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
- Michael Jefferson's team-high 332 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Dontae Fleming has put together a 285-yard season so far (28.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.
- Peter LeBlanc's 29 grabs have turned into 281 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Liberty Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
North Texas
W 35-26
Away
10/30/2021
UMass
W 62-17
Home
11/6/2021
Ole Miss
L 27-14
Away
11/20/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
11/27/2021
Army
-
Home
Louisiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Texas State
W 45-0
Home
11/4/2021
Georgia State
W 21-17
Home
11/13/2021
Troy
W 35-21
Away
11/20/2021
Liberty
-
Away
11/27/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
