    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: New Orleans Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Running Back Emani Bailey (9) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd meet for the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana

    Louisiana and Marshall Stats

    • The Ragin' Cajuns score 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).
    • This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).
    • The Thundering Herd have averaged 15.7 more points scored this year (34.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed (18.3).
    • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (20).

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 2,647 passing yards (203.6 ypg) on 217-of-359 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 269 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
    • Chris Smith has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 855 yards (65.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has taken 143 carries for 784 yards (60.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
    • Peter LeBlanc's 417 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Michael Jefferson has reeled in 15 passes for 373 yards (28.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Dontae Fleming's 23 catches have netted him 295 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells has 3,436 passing yards (286.3 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 67% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 230 times for 1,241 yards (103.4 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 44 passes for 329 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has collected 291 yards (24.3 per game) on 65 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Corey Gammage's 819 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 69 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Willie Johnson has racked up 625 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
    • Xavier Gaines' 41 receptions have netted him 476 yards (39.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Louisiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Liberty

    W 42-14

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 21-16

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 24-16

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    Marshall Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    UAB

    L 21-14

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Charlotte

    W 49-28

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Western Kentucky

    L 53-21

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
