The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face a familiar foe as they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Cajun Field, in a Sun Belt showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Texas State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cajun Field

Cajun Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -21 58

Louisiana and Texas State Stats

The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (33.9).

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Bobcats have forced (11).

The Bobcats, on average, score 3.0 more points (25.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22.0).

This year the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).

Louisiana Players to Watch

Levi Lewis leads Louisiana with 1,427 passing yards (203.9 ypg) on 120-of-195 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 142 rushing yards (20.3 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Chris Smith, has carried the ball 89 times for 551 yards (78.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 76 carries for 485 yards (69.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Dontae Fleming's team-leading 223 receiving yards (31.9 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Kyren Lacy has caught 14 passes for 194 yards (27.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Michael Jefferson has hauled in eight grabs for 190 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Texas State Players to Watch

Brady McBride leads Texas State with 1,508 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 146-of-245 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (20.4 ypg) on 77 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Calvin Hill's team-high 379 rushing yards (54.1 per game) have come on 79 carries this year.

This season Brock Sturges has collected 257 yards (36.7 per game) on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Javen Banks' 424 receiving yards (60.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with four touchdowns.

Marcell Barbee has totaled 304 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Trevis Graham Jr.'s 10 receptions this season have resulted in 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

