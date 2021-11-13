Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Charlotte 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

    Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

    Louisiana Tech vs Charlotte Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisiana Tech

    -7

    57

    Louisiana Tech and Charlotte Stats

    • The Bulldogs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).
    • The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 34 points per game this year, 8.2 more than the 25.8 the 49ers have put on the board per contest.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 1,874 passing yards (208.2 ypg) on 148-of-245 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 157 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 548 rushing yards (60.9 per game) have come on 129 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Smoke Harris' 547 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jerrod Means has racked up 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.
    • Tre Harris' 30 catches have netted him 394 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • Chris Reynolds leads Charlotte with 1,829 passing yards (203.2 ypg) on 147-of-221 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Calvin Camp's team-high 476 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Shadrick Byrd has piled up 98 carries for 426 yards (47.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 216 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Grant Dubose's 620 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Victor Tucker has caught 40 passes for 553 yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Elijah Spencer's 18 catches this season have resulted in 243 yards (27 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Charlotte at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17148434
    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at St. John's

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) pulls away from Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) blocks Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) dives for extra yards at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Gran Canaria vs. Baskonia

    16 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy