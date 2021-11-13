Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -7 57

Louisiana Tech and Charlotte Stats

The Bulldogs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (29).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).

The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 34 points per game this year, 8.2 more than the 25.8 the 49ers have put on the board per contest.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 1,874 passing yards (208.2 ypg) on 148-of-245 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 157 rushing yards (17.4 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 548 rushing yards (60.9 per game) have come on 129 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' 547 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has racked up 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Tre Harris' 30 catches have netted him 394 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds leads Charlotte with 1,829 passing yards (203.2 ypg) on 147-of-221 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Calvin Camp's team-high 476 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 81 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has piled up 98 carries for 426 yards (47.3 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 216 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.

Grant Dubose's 620 receiving yards (68.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has caught 40 passes for 553 yards (61.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Elijah Spencer's 18 catches this season have resulted in 243 yards (27 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.