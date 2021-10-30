Publish date:
How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Old Dominion Monarchs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C-USA opponents match up when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion Stats
- This year, the Bulldogs average 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs surrender (31.4).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).
- The Monarchs have averaged 9.9 fewer points per game this year (23.1) than the Bulldogs have allowed (33.0).
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 1,621 passing yards (231.6 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 54 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Marcus Williams Jr., has carried the ball 97 times for 425 yards (60.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 13 passes for 150 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Smoke Harris' 392 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jerrod Means has racked up 355 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.
- Tre Harris' 22 receptions have yielded 293 yards (41.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Darriel Mack Jr. has thrown for 859 yards (122.7 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 51.5% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 177 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 89 times for 443 yards (63.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Davis has rushed for 331 yards (47.3 per game) on 60 carries with three touchdowns.
- Ali Jennings' team-leading 383 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Zack Kuntz has collected 376 receiving yards (53.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.
- Stone Smartt's 12 receptions have netted him 117 yards (16.7 ypg).
Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
NC State
L 34-27
Away
10/16/2021
UTEP
L 19-3
Away
10/23/2021
UTSA
L 45-16
Home
10/30/2021
Old Dominion
-
Away
11/6/2021
UAB
-
Away
11/13/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
11/19/2021
Southern Miss
-
Home
Old Dominion Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
UTEP
L 28-21
Away
10/9/2021
Marshall
L 20-13
Away
10/16/2021
Western Kentucky
L 43-20
Home
10/30/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
11/6/2021
Florida International
-
Away
11/13/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
11/20/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Away
