The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) play a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a C-USA battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -15.5 49

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss Stats

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (29.9).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (14) this season.

The average points scored by the Golden Eagles this season, 14.0, is 19.8 fewer than the 33.8 the Bulldogs have given up per game.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Austin Kendall has thrown for 1,874 yards (187.4 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 157 yards (15.7 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Williams Jr., has carried the ball 158 times for 679 yards (67.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' team-leading 645 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tre Harris has put together a 485-yard season so far (48.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.

Jerrod Means' 24 receptions have netted him 470 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Jake Lange has thrown for 843 yards (84.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 731 yards (73.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 155 yards (15.5 per game).

This season Dajon Richard has rushed for 220 yards (22.0 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Jason Brownlee's 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has recorded 203 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.

Demarcus Jones' 21 catches this season have resulted in 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

