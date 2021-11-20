Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) play a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a C-USA battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

    Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisiana Tech

    -15.5

    49

    Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss Stats

    • This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (29.9).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Golden Eagles have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • The average points scored by the Golden Eagles this season, 14.0, is 19.8 fewer than the 33.8 the Bulldogs have given up per game.
    • This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Austin Kendall has thrown for 1,874 yards (187.4 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 157 yards (15.7 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Marcus Williams Jr., has carried the ball 158 times for 679 yards (67.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 19 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Smoke Harris' team-leading 645 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Tre Harris has put together a 485-yard season so far (48.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.
    • Jerrod Means' 24 receptions have netted him 470 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Southern Miss Players to Watch

    • Jake Lange has thrown for 843 yards (84.3 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Frank Gore Jr. has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 731 yards (73.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 155 yards (15.5 per game).
    • This season Dajon Richard has rushed for 220 yards (22.0 per game) on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jason Brownlee's 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 36 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jakarius Caston has recorded 203 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes this year.
    • Demarcus Jones' 21 catches this season have resulted in 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy