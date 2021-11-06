The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6) take on the Alabama Birmingham Blazers (5-3) in a Saturday afternoon showdown.

Louisiana Tech has won only one game in its last five weeks and that was against North Texas. Its most recent loss was a 23-20 defeat against Old Dominion.

Alabama-Birmingham is 3-2 in its last five games. The Blazers most recent game was a 30-24 loss to Rice, where the lead was passed back and forth three times before Rice came out on top after a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Louisiana Tech vs. Alabama-Birmingham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs are led by Austin Kendall, who has 1,874 passing yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Running back Marcus Williams Jr. has 467 rushing yards, and Smoke Harris has 455 receiving yards on 44 receptions with two touchdowns.

Blazers QB Dylan Hopkins has fewer passing yards at 1,291 but has just three interceptions. He also has 11 touchdowns. DeWayne McBride, UAB's running back, has 107 rushes for 624 yards and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions may apply.