Two struggling Conference USA programs meet Saturday when Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion face off in college football.

Louisiana Tech (2–5, 1–2) will hit the road Saturday for a conference battle with Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3).

How to Watch: Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion Today

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have dropped three games in a row, most recently getting blown out 45–16 by UTSA. The team's only wins came 45–42 against Southeastern Louisiana and 24–17 against North Texas.

Running back Marcus Williams Jr. had more than 100 all-purpose yards for the third time this season in the loss to the Roadrunners last week, while brothers Levi and Ben Bell have combined for six sacks.

ODU is winless in Conference USA play and is winless against FBS opponents this season. The Monarchs' only win came 47–7 win against FCS foe Hampton that saw ODU break the program record for rushing yards in a game.

The team is coming off of a 43–20 loss to Western Kentucky that saw quarterback Hayden Wolff, in his first start of the season, throw for 327 yards, with receiver Ali Jennings III catching 13 passes for 172 yards.

This is the first time these teams have played since 2014, when Louisiana Tech won 30–27 in overtime.

Regional restrictions may apply.