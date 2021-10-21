Louisiana looks to stay undefeated in Sun Belt play when it hosts Arkansas State on Thursday night in a meeting of two of the conference's top offenses.

Points should be plenty to come by Thursday night in Jonesboro, Ark., when Louisiana pays a visit to Arkansas State for a Sun Belt matchup. The matchup features two of the top ranked offenses in the conference as well as some of the most explosive playmakers.

How to Watch: Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana enters this game 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The team ranked third in the Sun Belt, averaging 30.5 points per game.

The Ragin' Cajuns are led by senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who has been one of the most efficient passers in the conference in 2021. He's thrown for 1,305 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions, while adding another 131 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

On the other side is Arkansas State, which is still looking for its first conference win. The Red Wolves are scoring 30 points per game, which ranks just behind Louisiana in the Sun Belt.

Freshman Arkansas State receiver Corey Rucker has been a breakout star so far this year. He ranks fourth in catches (32), fifth in yards (482) and second in touchdowns (7) among all pass catchers in the conference.

On Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns will be looking for their fourth straight win in the series, which they lead 26-20-1. Last year's matchup was a close one, a 27-20 win in Lafayette.

Regional restrictions may apply.