How to Watch Louisiana at Liberty

    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Liberty Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana looks to upset NFL quarterback prospect Malik Willis and Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Louisiana is 9–1 this season and in first place in the Sun Belt Conference entering its game against Liberty on Saturday.

    The Ragin' Cajuns are undefeated in their last five matchups, beating Troy 35–21, Georgia State 21–17, Texas State 45–0, Arkansas State 28–27 and Appalachian State 41–13.

    How to WatchLouisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Liberty Flames Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    You can live stream Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Liberty Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liberty is 7–3 this season and the third-best independent team behind Notre Dame and BYU. Two of its three losses come in its last five games. It has beaten Middle Tennessee State, North Texas and UMass, but it has lost to Louisiana Monroe and Ole Miss.

    Liberty does bring the best single player into this game in Malik Willis. The NFL prospect has 2,159 passing yards and 755 rushing yards through ten games. 

    He adds to that 31 total touchdowns and nine interceptions. Willis averages 215.9 passing yards per game and 4.9 yards per rush. His counterpart on Louisiana, Levi Lewis, has 2,108 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

    Liberty enters as the favorite to win this game with a projected score of 28.75–24.75. The spread of minus-four favors the Flames.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Liberty Flames

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (No. 1) throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3546
    College Football

