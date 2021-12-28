Louisville vs. Air Force: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The First Responder Bowl will feature the Air Force Falcons heading into a showdown with the Louisville Cardinals on December 28, 2021, starting at 3:15 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Betting Information for Air Force vs. Louisville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-1
54.5
Air Force and Louisville Stats
- This year, the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (15).
- The Cardinals, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (31.9) than the Falcons are allowing (19.1).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (16).
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (77.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (58.2 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 279 times for 1,279 yards (106.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
- Brandon Lewis' 447 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.
- Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (18.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.
- Dane Kinamon has hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards (8.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 2,733 passing yards (227.8 ypg) on 196-of-316 passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 968 rushing yards (80.7 ypg) on 161 carries while scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Jalen Mitchell has collected 722 yards (60.2 per game) on 155 carries with five touchdowns.
- Jordan Watkins' team-high 531 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Marshon Ford has totaled 530 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes this year.
- Tyler Harrell's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 443 yards (36.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
