Louisville vs. Air Force: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

The First Responder Bowl will feature the Air Force Falcons heading into a showdown with the Louisville Cardinals on December 28, 2021, starting at 3:15 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Air Force

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -1 54.5

Air Force and Louisville Stats

This year, the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (15).

The Cardinals, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (31.9) than the Falcons are allowing (19.1).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (16).

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (77.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (58.2 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 279 times for 1,279 yards (106.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' 447 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (18.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards (8.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 2,733 passing yards (227.8 ypg) on 196-of-316 passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 968 rushing yards (80.7 ypg) on 161 carries while scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Jalen Mitchell has collected 722 yards (60.2 per game) on 155 carries with five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 531 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has totaled 530 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes this year.

Tyler Harrell's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 443 yards (36.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

