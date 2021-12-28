Louisville vs. Air Force: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a punt against Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a punt against Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The First Responder Bowl will feature the Air Force Falcons heading into a showdown with the Louisville Cardinals on December 28, 2021, starting at 3:15 PM ET. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Air Force

    Betting Information for Air Force vs. Louisville

    Air Force vs Louisville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Air Force

    -1

    54.5

    Air Force and Louisville Stats

    • This year, the Falcons put up 4.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Cardinals surrender (27.0).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (15).
    • The Cardinals, on average, are scoring 12.8 more points per game this year (31.9) than the Falcons are allowing (19.1).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 13 times, three fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (16).

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 932 passing yards (77.7 ypg), completing 45.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 698 yards (58.2 ypg) on 139 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 279 times for 1,279 yards (106.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' 447 receiving yards (37.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (18.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.
    • Dane Kinamon has hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards (8.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 2,733 passing yards (227.8 ypg) on 196-of-316 passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 968 rushing yards (80.7 ypg) on 161 carries while scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Jalen Mitchell has collected 722 yards (60.2 per game) on 155 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Jordan Watkins' team-high 531 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Marshon Ford has totaled 530 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 47 passes this year.
    • Tyler Harrell's 14 receptions this season have resulted in 443 yards (36.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Volleyball Fans
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Balboa (Calif.) vs. Highland (Va.)

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Andorra

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) is pushed out of bounds by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a punt against Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisville vs. Air Force: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back CJ McNeal (10) is pushed out of bounds by UNLV Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Air Force Falcons vs. Louisville Cardinals: First Responder Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Leicester City vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers throws the ball for Mississippi State against Auburn on Nov. 13, 2021.
    SI Guide

    College Football Bowl Games All Day

    2 hours ago
    Benfica Basketball
    Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Imortal

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy