Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) is tackled after a catch during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) will clash with a fellow ACC squad when they go to the Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Cardinal Stadium

Cardinal Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Clemson vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -4 46.5

Clemson and Louisville Stats

The Tigers average 21.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Cardinals allow per outing (27.1).

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .

The Cardinals have scored 29.4 points per game this season, 14.1 more than the Tigers have given up.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Clemson Players to Watch

D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,291 passing yards (161.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 55.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 227 rushing yards (28.4 ypg) on 76 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 79 times for 391 yards (48.9 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Pace has racked up 60 carries for 327 yards (40.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Justyn Ross' 426 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joseph Ngata has hauled in 21 passes for 404 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Davis Allen has hauled in 17 receptions for 115 yards (14.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has been a dual threat to lead Louisville in both passing and rushing. He has 1,902 passing yards (237.8 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 556 yards (69.5 ypg) on 110 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has racked up 493 yards (61.6 per game) on 109 attempts with three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 377 receiving yards (47.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has put together a 361-yard season so far (45.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 33 passes.

Justin Marshall's 20 grabs have netted him 274 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.