Louisville vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisville and Duke Stats

This year, the Cardinals put up 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils surrender (36.8).

This year, the Cardinals have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (14).

The Cardinals defense has allowed 25.0 points per game this season, close to the same as the 24.2 the Blue Devils have scored.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (13).

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has thrown for 2,285 yards (228.5 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 709 yards (70.9 ypg) on 139 carries with 16 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 633 yards (63.3 per game) on 136 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 491 receiving yards (49.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tyler Harrell has put up a 407-yard season so far (40.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Marshon Ford's 37 receptions have netted him 402 yards (40.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 2,034 passing yards (203.4 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 69.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 80 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,087 rushing yards (108.7 per game) have come on 221 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 225 yards (22.5 per game) on 23 catches with two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Moore has taken 43 carries for 217 yards (21.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jake Bobo's 667 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 62 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 45 passes for 630 yards (63.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Louisville Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 NC State L 28-13 Away 11/6/2021 Clemson L 30-24 Home 11/13/2021 Syracuse W 41-3 Home 11/18/2021 Duke - Away 11/27/2021 Kentucky - Home

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest L 45-7 Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh L 54-29 Home 11/13/2021 Virginia Tech L 48-17 Away 11/18/2021 Louisville - Home 11/27/2021 Miami - Home

Regional restrictions apply.