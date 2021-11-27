Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) and defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay (97) during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) match up versus the Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cardinal Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -3 57.5

Louisville and Kentucky Stats

The Cardinals rack up 32.9 points per game, 10.7 more than the Wildcats allow per contest (22.2).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Wildcats, on average, are scoring 6.9 more points per game this year (31.6) than the Cardinals are allowing (24.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (15).

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has been a dual threat to lead Louisville in both passing and rushing. He has 2,588 passing yards (235.3 ypg), completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 933 yards (84.8 ypg) on 150 carries with 18 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has piled up 144 carries for 669 yards (60.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 510 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has racked up 462 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Tyler Harrell's 14 receptions have turned into 443 yards (40.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis leads Kentucky with 2,444 passing yards (222.2 ypg) on 202-of-307 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season. He also adds 274 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 1,150 rushing yards (104.5 per game) have come on 189 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 375 yards (34.1 per game) on 73 carries with three touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 1,067 receiving yards (97.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 85 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Josh Ali has totaled 553 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Izayah Cummings' 13 catches have netted him 182 yards (16.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

