Oct 23, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) high steps over the tackles of Boston College Eagles linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (19) and defensive back Jason Maitre (3) during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Boston College 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will clash at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch NC State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

NC State and Louisville Stats

The Wolf Pack rack up 5.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Cardinals allow (27.0).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (11).

The Cardinals have averaged 15.0 more points scored this year (31.7) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (16.7).

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary leads NC State with 1,844 passing yards (263.4 ypg) on 164-of-250 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 519 rushing yards (74.1 per game) have come on 90 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has rushed for 438 yards (62.6 per game) on 86 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 106 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Emeka Emezie's team-high 452 receiving yards (64.6 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with one touchdown.

Thayer Thomas has reeled in 34 passes for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter has hauled in 19 grabs for 323 yards (46.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham has been a dual threat to lead Louisville in both passing and rushing. He has 1,683 passing yards (240.4 ypg), completing 63.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 480 yards (68.6 ypg) on 92 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 424 yards (60.6 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.

Marshon Ford's 313 receiving yards (44.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins has collected 294 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Tyler Harrell's eight receptions have netted him 272 yards (38.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Louisiana Tech W 34-27 Home 10/16/2021 Boston College W 33-7 Away 10/23/2021 Miami L 31-30 Away 10/30/2021 Louisville - Home 11/6/2021 Florida State - Away 11/13/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse - Home

Louisville Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Wake Forest L 37-34 Away 10/9/2021 Virginia L 34-33 Home 10/23/2021 Boston College W 28-14 Home 10/30/2021 NC State - Away 11/6/2021 Clemson - Home 11/13/2021 Syracuse - Home 11/18/2021 Duke - Away

Regional restrictions apply.