Louisville begins preparations for the 2022 season on Sunday, with the annual Spring Game. The game will be the first look at a somewhat-overhauled Cardinals coaching staff.

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game today:

Game Date: Apr 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

The game will be the debut for a pair of new coordinators working under fourth-year head coach Scott Satterfield. Lance Taylor joins the staff as the new offensive coordinator. He previously worked at Notre Dame as a run game coordinator.

On the other side of the ball, Bryan Brown returns for his fourth season as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator. However, the team has also added former Florida secondary coach Wesley McGriff as both a co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

This will likely be the final spring game for Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has been the starter since the 2019 season. Cunningham is coming off a career season that saw him throw for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns so far while rushing for 1,031 yards with 20 scores on the ground. He enters this season with 100 total touchdowns — the second-most in Louisville history behind Lamar Jackson's 119.

Elsewhere, the game will highlight a number of positional battles still going on the roster. Positions to watch include running back, receiver, and at safety.

Coverage of the game begins Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. You can find it on ACC Network.

