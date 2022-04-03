Skip to main content

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville begins preparations for the 2022 season on Sunday, with the annual Spring Game. The game will be the first look at a somewhat-overhauled Cardinals coaching staff.

Looking to build on the momentum of a bowl appearance, Louisville's preparations for the 2022 college football season come to a head on Sunday with the Cardinals' spring game. 

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game today:

Game Date: Apr 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game will be the debut for a pair of new coordinators working under fourth-year head coach Scott Satterfield. Lance Taylor joins the staff as the new offensive coordinator. He previously worked at Notre Dame as a run game coordinator.

On the other side of the ball, Bryan Brown returns for his fourth season as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator. However, the team has also added former Florida secondary coach Wesley McGriff as both a co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. 

This will likely be the final spring game for Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has been the starter since the 2019 season. Cunningham is coming off a career season that saw him throw for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns so far while rushing for 1,031 yards with 20 scores on the ground. He enters this season with 100 total touchdowns — the second-most in Louisville history behind Lamar Jackson's 119.

Elsewhere, the game will highlight a number of positional battles still going on the roster. Positions to watch include running back, receiver, and at safety.

Coverage of the game begins Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. You can find it on ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Louisville Cardinals Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955046
College Football

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game

By Alex Barth41 seconds ago
USATSI_17982973 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17998627
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Padres at Athletics

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17401587
College Basketball

How to Watch 2022 HBCU College Basketball All-Star Game

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17999611
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners vs. Royals

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17973011
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
USATSI_16222716
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
Sfaxien
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs Zanaco FC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy