Oct 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) runs for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Cardinal Stadium

Cardinal Stadium

Betting Information for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -3 55.5

Louisville and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Cardinals score 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange allow (22.6).

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

The Orange have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (29.4) as the Cardinals have allowed (27.4).

The Orange have nine giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 12 takeaways .

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 2,076 passing yards (230.7 ypg) on 153-of-253 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 690 rushing yards (76.7 ypg) on 132 carries while scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Jalen Mitchell has piled up 121 carries for 531 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 418 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 30 receptions and two touchdowns.

Marshon Ford has put together a 380-yard season so far (42.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 35 passes.

Tyler Harrell has hauled in 10 receptions for 348 yards (38.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,119 yards (124.3 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 51.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 670 yards (74.4 ypg) on 120 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Sean Tucker has carried the ball 201 times for a team-high 1,267 yards (140.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 16 passes for 238 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 297 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Damien Alford's nine receptions have netted him 207 yards (23.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

