Louisville goes for its second straight win in college football on Thursday night when it travels to Duke to play the Blue Devils.

Louisville heads to Duke for a Thursday night matchup coming off its best game of the year. The Cardinals completely dominated Syracuse in their 41-3 win on Saturday.

How to Watch Louisville at Duke Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 5-5. It also improved their ACC record to 3-4, and Thursday they will have a chance to get back to even when they take on a Duke team that has lost six straight.

It has been a tough stretch for the Blue Devils after starting the year 3-1. Duke has not been able to get a win in the ACC yet this year, and outside of its loss to Georgia Tech it hasn't really been close.

Thursday, the Blue Devils will hope a short week and a home game will help them pull off the upset of the Cardinals.

Louisville comes in as a big favorite, but with its rivalry game with Kentucky looming, the Blue Devils may be able to catch the Cardinals looking ahead.

