    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals at Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisville goes for its second straight win in college football on Thursday night when it travels to Duke to play the Blue Devils.
    Author:

    Louisville heads to Duke for a Thursday night matchup coming off its best game of the year. The Cardinals completely dominated Syracuse in their 41-3 win on Saturday.

    How to Watch Louisville at Duke Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Louisville at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win snapped a two-game losing streak and got them back to .500 at 5-5. It also improved their ACC record to 3-4, and Thursday they will have a chance to get back to even when they take on a Duke team that has lost six straight.

    It has been a tough stretch for the Blue Devils after starting the year 3-1. Duke has not been able to get a win in the ACC yet this year, and outside of its loss to Georgia Tech it hasn't really been close.

    Thursday, the Blue Devils will hope a short week and a home game will help them pull off the upset of the Cardinals.

    Louisville comes in as a big favorite, but with its rivalry game with Kentucky looming, the Blue Devils may be able to catch the Cardinals looking ahead.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Louisville Cardinals at Duke Blue Devils

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
