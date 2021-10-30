How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina State

Another ACC rivalry is upon us as Louisville takes on the North Carolina State.

Louisville comes into Saturday's game against NC State 4-3 through seven games.

In the Cardinals' last five games, they are 3-2. They beat Central Florida 42-35 and Florida State 31-23 before losing two to No. 24 Wake Forest 37-34 and Virginia 34-33. Their most recent game was a win against Boston College 28-14.

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals at North Carolina State Wolf Pack Online:

Game Date: Oct. 30th, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

You can live stream Louisville Cardinals at North Carolina State Wolf Pack on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolf Pack have a better record at 5-2 this year. They are 4-1 in their last five matches. They won four in a row against Furman 45-7, then-No. 9 Clemson 27-21, Louisiana Tech 34-27 and Boston College 33-7. Like Louisville, their most recent game was a loss, but it came against Miami 31-30.

NC State has a better record in part due to its strong defense. The Wolf Pack are only allowing opposing offenses 312.6 yards per game. And of those 312-plus yards, they are allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game (93.1).

That is what will make this game interesting because Louisville boasts a talented offense. The Cardinals are averaging 450.1 yards of offense per game which includes 201.0 yards on the ground. The battle in the trenches will be what decides this week's ACC matchup.

North Carolina State is projected to win by at least a touchdown (-6.5). The Over/Under is 56.5, so experts project this to be a relatively high-scoring affair.

Regional restrictions may apply.