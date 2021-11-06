Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) dives for extra yardage against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alabama and LSU Stats

The Crimson Tide rack up 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers allow (28.8).

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).

The Tigers have put an average of 30.5 points per game on the board this season, 9.9 more than the 20.6 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.

This year the Tigers have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (13).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young has thrown for 2,446 yards (305.8 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 70.1% of his passes and recording 26 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 703 rushing yards (87.9 per game) have come on 141 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 18 catches for 161 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Roydell Williams has rushed for 264 yards (33.0 per game) on 45 carries with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' team-high 710 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.

John Metchie has put up a 594-yard season so far (74.3 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes.

Slade Bolden has hauled in 20 grabs for 189 yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,008 passing yards (251.0 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 628 rushing yards (78.5 per game) have come on 120 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has piled up 46 carries for 220 yards (27.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's team-leading 508 receiving yards (63.5 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has collected 333 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 18 catches are good enough for 249 yards (31.1 ypg).

Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Texas A&M L 41-38 Away 10/16/2021 Mississippi State W 49-9 Away 10/23/2021 Tennessee W 52-24 Home 11/6/2021 LSU - Home 11/13/2021 New Mexico State - Home 11/20/2021 Arkansas - Home 11/27/2021 Auburn - Away

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Kentucky L 42-21 Away 10/16/2021 Florida W 49-42 Home 10/23/2021 Ole Miss L 31-17 Away 11/6/2021 Alabama - Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas - Home 11/20/2021 UL Monroe - Home 11/27/2021 Texas A&M - Home

Regional restrictions apply.