LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Arkansas vs. LSU

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -3 59

Arkansas and LSU Stats

The Razorbacks rack up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (27.8).

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .

The Tigers have averaged 4.7 more points scored this season (28.7) than the Razorbacks have allowed (24).

The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 10 takeaways .

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 433 rushing yards (48.1 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith's team-high 476 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 95 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Raheim Sanders has racked up 87 carries for 460 yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Treylon Burks' 799 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has hauled in 17 passes for 269 yards (29.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 14 catches for 204 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,168 passing yards (240.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.1% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 143 times for 732 yards (81.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has racked up 51 carries for 227 yards (25.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has totaled 366 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 21 catches this season have resulted in 277 yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.