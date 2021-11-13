LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

    Betting Information for Arkansas vs. LSU

    Arkansas vs LSU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arkansas

    -3

    59

    Arkansas and LSU Stats

    • The Razorbacks rack up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (27.8).
    • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .
    • The Tigers have averaged 4.7 more points scored this season (28.7) than the Razorbacks have allowed (24).
    • The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 10 takeaways .

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,848 yards (205.3 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 433 rushing yards (48.1 ypg) on 92 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith's team-high 476 rushing yards (52.9 per game) have come on 95 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has racked up 87 carries for 460 yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' 799 receiving yards (88.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 48 receptions and eight touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has hauled in 17 passes for 269 yards (29.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 14 catches for 204 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has 2,168 passing yards (240.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.1% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 143 times for 732 yards (81.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has racked up 51 carries for 227 yards (25.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has totaled 366 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.
    • Brian Thomas Jr.'s 21 catches this season have resulted in 277 yards (30.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Arkansas at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    NC State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) runs the ball against Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane (18) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) runs against the Brigham Young Cougars in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) and wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) after scoring a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arkansas vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wake Forest vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    LSU vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball as Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Daniel Green (22) makes the tackle during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy