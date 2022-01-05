How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Texas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers play in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. LSU
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Kansas State and LSU Stats
- The Wildcats score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per outing the Tigers surrender.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- The Tigers, on average, are scoring 6.0 more points per game this season (27.1) than the Wildcats are allowing (21.1).
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Skylar Thompson has 1,844 passing yards (153.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 214 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 461 receiving yards (38.4 per game) on 46 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
- This season Will Howard has racked up 32 carries for 184 yards (15.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Phillip Brooks' 464 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Malik Knowles has hauled in 26 catches for 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has 2,814 passing yards (234.5 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has racked up 65 carries for 271 yards (22.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put together a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
- Jaray Jenkins' 33 grabs this season have resulted in 479 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Kansas State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
West Virginia
W 34-17
Home
11/20/2021
Baylor
L 20-10
Home
11/26/2021
Texas
L 22-17
Away
1/4/2022
LSU
-
Home
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas
L 16-13
Home
11/20/2021
UL Monroe
W 27-14
Home
11/27/2021
Texas A&M
W 27-24
Home
1/4/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
