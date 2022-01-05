Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Texas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) reacts after running for a first down against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) reacts after running for a first down against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers play in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Kansas State vs. LSU

    Kansas State and LSU Stats

    • The Wildcats score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per outing the Tigers surrender.
    • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 6.0 more points per game this season (27.1) than the Wildcats are allowing (21.1).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

    Kansas State Players to Watch

    • Skylar Thompson has 1,844 passing yards (153.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 214 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 461 receiving yards (38.4 per game) on 46 catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Will Howard has racked up 32 carries for 184 yards (15.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Phillip Brooks' 464 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Knowles has hauled in 26 catches for 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has 2,814 passing yards (234.5 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has racked up 65 carries for 271 yards (22.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has put together a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Jaray Jenkins' 33 grabs this season have resulted in 479 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Kansas State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    West Virginia

    W 34-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Baylor

    L 20-10

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Texas

    L 22-17

    Away

    1/4/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    LSU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Arkansas

    L 16-13

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UL Monroe

    W 27-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 27-24

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Ducks

    1 minute ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

    1 minute ago
    Murder Under The Friday Night Lights
    entertainment

    How to Watch Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

    1 minute ago
    blackish
    entertainment

    How to Watch black-ish Final Season Premiere

    31 minutes ago
    Abbott Elementary
    entertainment

    How to Watch Abbott Elementary Premiere

    1 hour ago
    This Is Us
    entertainment

    How to Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere

    1 hour ago
    Eggs Over Easy
    entertainment

    How to Watch Eggs Over Easy

    1 hour ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 hour ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Air Force at Colorado State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy