Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) reacts after running for a first down against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats and the LSU Tigers play in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. LSU

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV

Kansas State and LSU Stats

The Wildcats score 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per outing the Tigers surrender.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

The Tigers, on average, are scoring 6.0 more points per game this season (27.1) than the Wildcats are allowing (21.1).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

Kansas State Players to Watch

Skylar Thompson has 1,844 passing yards (153.7 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deuce Vaughn, has carried the ball 214 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 461 receiving yards (38.4 per game) on 46 catches with three receiving touchdowns.

This season Will Howard has racked up 32 carries for 184 yards (15.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 464 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and two touchdowns.

Malik Knowles has hauled in 26 catches for 399 yards (33.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,814 passing yards (234.5 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 211 times for 1,004 yards (83.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has racked up 65 carries for 271 yards (22.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put together a 489-yard season so far (40.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Jaray Jenkins' 33 grabs this season have resulted in 479 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kansas State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 West Virginia W 34-17 Home 11/20/2021 Baylor L 20-10 Home 11/26/2021 Texas L 22-17 Away 1/4/2022 LSU - Home

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas L 16-13 Home 11/20/2021 UL Monroe W 27-14 Home 11/27/2021 Texas A&M W 27-24 Home 1/4/2022 Kansas State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.