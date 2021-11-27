Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) is tackled by Prairie View Am Panthers safety Tariq Mulmore (33) and safety Drake Cheatum (22) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Tiger Stadium in a clash of SEC opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

    Betting Information for Texas A&M vs. LSU

    Texas A&M vs LSU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas A&M

    -6.5

    47

    Texas A&M and LSU Stats

    • The Aggies average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (25.5).
    • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
    • The Tigers have averaged 12.2 more points scored this year (27.1) than the Aggies have allowed (14.9).
    • This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada has 1,943 passing yards (176.6 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 56.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaiah Spiller, has carried the ball 168 times for 984 yards (89.5 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 25 passes for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) on 118 carries with nine touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 189 yards (17.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wydermyer's team-leading 491 receiving yards (44.6 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Ainias Smith has hauled in 41 passes for 472 yards (42.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Demond Demas has hauled in 15 catches for 235 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has thrown for 2,508 yards (228.0 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 192 times for 920 yards (83.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 255 yards (23.2 per game) on 62 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's 508 receiving yards (46.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has totaled 478 receiving yards (43.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.
    • Malik Nabers' 20 receptions are good enough for 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Texas A&M at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

