The LSU Tigers (4-6) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. UL Monroe

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total LSU -29 57.5

LSU and UL Monroe Stats

The Tigers rack up 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks give up (35.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Warhawks have forced (16).

The average points per game for the Warhawks this year, 22.1, is 4.5 fewer than the 26.6 the Tigers have given up.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has 2,189 passing yards (218.9 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 59.9% of his passes and throwing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyrion Davis-Price, has carried the ball 171 times for 838 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 239 yards (23.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's team-leading 508 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put together a 432-yard season so far (43.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes.

Jaray Jenkins has hauled in 23 grabs for 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Chandler Rogers has been a dual threat to lead UL Monroe in both passing and rushing. He has 1,259 passing yards (125.9 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 327 yards (32.7 ypg) on 128 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Andrew Henry, has carried the ball 122 times for 479 yards (47.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

Jeremiah Knight's team-leading 484 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with one touchdown.

Will Derrick has grabbed 21 passes for 304 yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Zach Jackson's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 288 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

