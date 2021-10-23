How to Watch LSU at Ole Miss

The No. 12 team in the nation, Ole Miss, will welcome in SEC rival LSU on Saturday for a matchup you will not want to miss.

Ole Miss is 4-1 in its last five weeks of play. The Rebels soundly beat Austin Peay and Tulane by a combined score of 115-38. In their next matchup, they suffered their only loss of this season thus far to Alabama 42-21 before going on to win two huge games against Arkansas 52-51 and Tennessee 31-26.

How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels Online:

Game Date: Oct. 23rd, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

LSU is 3-2 in its last five weeks. The Tigers beat Central Michigan 49-21 and Mississippi State 28-25 before losing two conference games to Auburn 24-19 and Kentucky 42-21.

They did take a pretty big SEC matchup last week against Florida, winning 49-42, but their real test will come against Ole Miss this week.

The Rebels currently rank fifth in the nation in total yards per game, averaging 553 yards. Their offense is red hot and led by quarterback Matt Corral, who has 1,728 yards this season with 14 touchdowns and only one interception.

He also leads the team in rushing with 450 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. However, running backs Henry Parrish Jr., Snoop Conner, and Jerrion Ealy still managed to rack up 868 yards combined.

The Tigers are led by Max Johnson at quarterback with 1,863 yards and 20 touchdowns on the year with four interceptions. Tyrion Davis-Price leads their backfield with 575 yards and five touchdowns.

Any time two SEC teams get together, anything can happen. Fans have seen it already this season, and they will see it again. Despite how different these teams look on paper, LSU could come out and beat Ole Miss.

