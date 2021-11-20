Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA foe when they host the Maine Black Bears (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Hampshire and Maine Stats

    • This year, the Wildcats put up 11.5 fewer points per game (16.2) than the Black Bears allow (27.7).
    • This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, while the Black Bears have forced two.
    • The average points scored by the Black Bears this year, 24.2, is 5.1 fewer than the 29.3 the Wildcats have given up per game.
    • The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Bret Edwards has 1,317 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 446 rushing yards (44.6 per game) have come on 108 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Dylan Laube has collected 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Brian Espanet's 411 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Sean Coyne has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.
    • Kyle Lepkowski's 25 grabs have netted him 297 yards (29.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (150.6 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Freddie Brock's team-high 630 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 403 yards (40.3 per game) on 93 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's team-high 570 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Devin Young has collected 530 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes this year.
    • Shawn Bowman's 20 catches this season have resulted in 233 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    New Hampshire Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Richmond

    L 35-21

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Albany (NY)

    L 20-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 28-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    Maine Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 45-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 22-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UMass

    W 35-10

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Maine at New Hampshire

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Golf Course
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch RSM Classic, Third Round

    23 seconds ago
    Maine
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at New Hampshire

    23 seconds ago
    Villanova
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova vs Tennessee

    23 seconds ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Villanova at Delaware

    23 seconds ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton at Penn

    23 seconds ago
    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over ETSU guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Kns Vols Hoops Etsu
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    23 seconds ago
    Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back Jalen Jackson (36) jumps over Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter against at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Villanova vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    23 seconds ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Princeton vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    23 seconds ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana State Sycamores running back Justin Dinka (27) plays against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Indiana State vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    23 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy