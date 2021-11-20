Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Delaware state high school football players and current New Hampshire Wildcats running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) and wide receiver Charles Briscoe III (5) along with Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Myles Canton (39) and defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) and defensive back Judson Tallandier (26) pose for a photo following the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA foe when they host the Maine Black Bears (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Wildcat Stadium

New Hampshire and Maine Stats

This year, the Wildcats put up 11.5 fewer points per game (16.2) than the Black Bears allow (27.7).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, while the Black Bears have forced two.

The average points scored by the Black Bears this year, 24.2, is 5.1 fewer than the 29.3 the Wildcats have given up per game.

The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Bret Edwards has 1,317 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 446 rushing yards (44.6 per game) have come on 108 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Dylan Laube has collected 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Brian Espanet's 411 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with six touchdowns.

Sean Coyne has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.

Kyle Lepkowski's 25 grabs have netted him 297 yards (29.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (150.6 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock's team-high 630 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 403 yards (40.3 per game) on 93 attempts with four touchdowns.

Andre Miller's team-high 570 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Devin Young has collected 530 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes this year.

Shawn Bowman's 20 catches this season have resulted in 233 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

New Hampshire Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Richmond L 35-21 Home 11/6/2021 Albany (NY) L 20-7 Away 11/13/2021 Rhode Island L 28-3 Away 11/20/2021 Maine - Home

Maine Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Rhode Island W 45-24 Away 11/6/2021 Stony Brook L 22-17 Home 11/13/2021 UMass W 35-10 Away 11/20/2021 New Hampshire - Away

