How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA foe when they host the Maine Black Bears (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Wildcat Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Maine
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Wildcat Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
New Hampshire and Maine Stats
- This year, the Wildcats put up 11.5 fewer points per game (16.2) than the Black Bears allow (27.7).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over two times, while the Black Bears have forced two.
- The average points scored by the Black Bears this year, 24.2, is 5.1 fewer than the 29.3 the Wildcats have given up per game.
- The Black Bears have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Bret Edwards has 1,317 passing yards (131.7 ypg) to lead New Hampshire, completing 61.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Carlos Washington Jr.'s team-high 446 rushing yards (44.6 per game) have come on 108 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Dylan Laube has collected 401 yards (40.1 per game) on 68 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Brian Espanet's 411 receiving yards (41.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Sean Coyne has recorded 307 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes this year.
- Kyle Lepkowski's 25 grabs have netted him 297 yards (29.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Maine Players to Watch
- Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (150.6 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Freddie Brock's team-high 630 rushing yards (63.0 per game) have come on 123 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Barnwell has collected 403 yards (40.3 per game) on 93 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Andre Miller's team-high 570 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Devin Young has collected 530 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 51 passes this year.
- Shawn Bowman's 20 catches this season have resulted in 233 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
New Hampshire Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Richmond
L 35-21
Home
11/6/2021
Albany (NY)
L 20-7
Away
11/13/2021
Rhode Island
L 28-3
Away
11/20/2021
Maine
-
Home
Maine Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Rhode Island
W 45-24
Away
11/6/2021
Stony Brook
L 22-17
Home
11/13/2021
UMass
W 35-10
Away
11/20/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Maine at New Hampshire
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)