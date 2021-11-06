Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Maine Black Bears (4-4, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA foe when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maine vs. Stony Brook

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CW

CW Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maine and Stony Brook Stats

The Black Bears rack up just 0.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Seawolves give up (23.5).

This year, the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Seawolves' takeaways (0).

The Black Bears have allowed their opponents an average of 30.6 points per game this season, 10.5 more than the 20.1 the Seawolves have put on the board per contest.

The Seawolves have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson leads Maine with 1,346 passing yards (168.3 ypg) on 104-of-206 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 474 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has piled up 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 69 attempts with two touchdowns.

Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Devin Young has totaled 405 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.

Shawn Bowman's 16 receptions have netted him 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Tyquell Fields leads Stony Brook with 1,459 passing yards (182.4 ypg) on 121-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Ty Son Lawton's team-high 787 rushing yards (98.4 per game) have come on 146 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Seba Nekhet has piled up 66 carries for 278 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Shawn Harris Jr.'s 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and two touchdowns.

Khalil Newton has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.

Delante Hellams Jr.'s 24 receptions have yielded 293 yards (36.6 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.