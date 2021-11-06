Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. Stony Brook Seawolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maine Black Bears (4-4, 0-0 CAA) square off against a fellow CAA foe when they host the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Maine vs. Stony Brook

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CW
    • Stadium: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maine and Stony Brook Stats

    • The Black Bears rack up just 0.3 more points per game (23.8) than the Seawolves give up (23.5).
    • This year, the Black Bears have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Seawolves' takeaways (0).
    • The Black Bears have allowed their opponents an average of 30.6 points per game this season, 10.5 more than the 20.1 the Seawolves have put on the board per contest.
    • The Seawolves have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Black Bears have forced a turnover (2) this season.

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson leads Maine with 1,346 passing yards (168.3 ypg) on 104-of-206 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Freddie Brock has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 474 yards (59.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has piled up 274 yards (34.3 per game) on 69 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 33 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Devin Young has totaled 405 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes this year.
    • Shawn Bowman's 16 receptions have netted him 197 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Tyquell Fields leads Stony Brook with 1,459 passing yards (182.4 ypg) on 121-of-213 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 72 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Ty Son Lawton's team-high 787 rushing yards (98.4 per game) have come on 146 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Seba Nekhet has piled up 66 carries for 278 yards (34.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Shawn Harris Jr.'s 445 receiving yards (55.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 26 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Khalil Newton has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes.
    • Delante Hellams Jr.'s 24 receptions have yielded 293 yards (36.6 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Stony Brook at Maine

    TV CHANNEL: CW
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch Pitt at Duke

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17061082
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Minnesota

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas State at Kansas

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17059808
    College Football

    How to Watch Stony Brook at Maine

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs quarterback Nolan Grooms (12) runs with the ball with Connecticut Huskies linebacker Ian Swenson (6) in pursuit during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Yale at Brown

    1 minute ago
    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17062231
    College Football

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Alabama-Birmingham

    1 minute ago
    Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy