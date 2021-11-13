Publish date:
How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears (4-5). Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch UMass vs. Maine
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Maine and UMass Stats
- The Black Bears rack up 22.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Minutemen allow (45.0).
- The Black Bears have one giveaway this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .
- The Minutemen are averaging 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears are allowing (29.7).
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, 14 more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).
Maine Players to Watch
- Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Freddie Brock has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 556 yards (61.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elijah Barnwell has racked up 77 carries for 319 yards (35.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Devin Young has put up a 452-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
- Shawn Bowman's 18 receptions are good enough for 212 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UMass Players to Watch
- Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (115.6 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 151 times for 681 yards (75.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Eric Collins has put together a 174-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
- Melvin Hill's 10 catches are good enough for 155 yards (17.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Maine Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Albany (NY)
W 19-16
Away
10/30/2021
Rhode Island
W 45-24
Away
11/6/2021
Stony Brook
L 22-17
Home
11/13/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/20/2021
New Hampshire
-
Away
UMass Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Florida State
L 59-3
Away
10/30/2021
Liberty
L 62-17
Away
11/6/2021
Rhode Island
L 35-22
Home
11/13/2021
Maine
-
Home
11/20/2021
Army
-
Away
11/27/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Maine at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)