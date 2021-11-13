Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Maine Black Bears vs. UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears (4-5). Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Maine

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maine and UMass Stats

    • The Black Bears rack up 22.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Minutemen allow (45.0).
    • The Black Bears have one giveaway this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .
    • The Minutemen are averaging 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears are allowing (29.7).
    • This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, 14 more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).

    Maine Players to Watch

    • Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Freddie Brock has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 556 yards (61.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Barnwell has racked up 77 carries for 319 yards (35.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Devin Young has put up a 452-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.
    • Shawn Bowman's 18 receptions are good enough for 212 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (115.6 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 151 times for 681 yards (75.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Eric Collins has put together a 174-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
    • Melvin Hill's 10 catches are good enough for 155 yards (17.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Maine Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 19-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 45-24

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 22-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Away

    UMass Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Florida State

    L 59-3

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Liberty

    L 62-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 35-22

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Maine

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Maine at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

