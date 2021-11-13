The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears (4-5). Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Maine

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maine and UMass Stats

The Black Bears rack up 22.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Minutemen allow (45.0).

The Black Bears have one giveaway this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .

The Minutemen are averaging 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears are allowing (29.7).

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times, 14 more than the Black Bears' takeaways (2).

Maine Players to Watch

Derek Robertson has 1,506 passing yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Maine, completing 50.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Freddie Brock has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 556 yards (61.8 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Barnwell has racked up 77 carries for 319 yards (35.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andre Miller's 570 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Devin Young has put up a 452-yard season so far (50.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Shawn Bowman's 18 receptions are good enough for 212 yards (23.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson leads UMass with 1,040 passing yards (115.6 ypg) on 90-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 151 times for 681 yards (75.7 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Zamar Wise has rushed for 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's 384 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

Eric Collins has put together a 174-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.

Melvin Hill's 10 catches are good enough for 155 yards (17.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maine Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Albany (NY) W 19-16 Away 10/30/2021 Rhode Island W 45-24 Away 11/6/2021 Stony Brook L 22-17 Home 11/13/2021 UMass - Away 11/20/2021 New Hampshire - Away

UMass Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Florida State L 59-3 Away 10/30/2021 Liberty L 62-17 Away 11/6/2021 Rhode Island L 35-22 Home 11/13/2021 Maine - Home 11/20/2021 Army - Away 11/27/2021 New Mexico State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.