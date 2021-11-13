How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maine Black Bears at UMass Minutemen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Massachusetts goes for its second win of the year when it hosts Maine on Saturday afternoon in this college football matchup.
    Author:

    Maine heads down to UMass on Saturday looking to pick up a big FBS win over the Minutemen. The Black Bears come in 4-6 on the year but have won three of their last four games.

    How to Watch Maine at UMass Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the Maine at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, Maine had its three-game winning streak snapped when Stony Brook beat them 22-17. The Seawolves scored the first 16 points en route to the victory over the Black Bears.

    Maine will look to get past that loss and beat UMass which has just one win on the year.

    The Minutemen beat UConn on Oct. 9 but have since lost three straight, including last week's game to Rhode Island.

    Maine beat Rhode Island just two weeks ago, so the Black Bears feel like they have a great chance of going on the road and picking up the win.

    UMass has struggled this year, but they still hope they can take care of FCS Maine and pick up their second win of the year. Tune in to see which team comes out on top. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Maine Black Bears at UMass Minutemen

    TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
