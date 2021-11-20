Maine wraps up its season at New Hampshire looking for its second win in a row.

Maine is looking to finish its season strong on Saturday and win its fifth game over its last six. The Black Bears started the season just 1-4, but thanks to the improved play they can finish the season above .500 with a win.

How to Watch Maine at New Hampshire Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Maine is coming off a big win over UMass last Saturday in which the Black Bears shut out the Minutemen over the last three quarters after being down 10-0 after the first. Maine would score the next 35 points to run away with the easy win.

Saturday the Black bears will look to do the same against a New Hampshire team that has lost seven games in a row.

The Wildcats started the year 3-0 but have yet to win since and are just trying to pull out a victory to send the seniors off on a high note.

The Wildcats haven't played poorly and have been hung around in every game that they have lost, but the offense just hasn't been able to produce enough points to get the win.

Saturday, New Hampshire hope that all changes as it finishes its season with a home game.

