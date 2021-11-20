Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in a C-USA clash. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Marshall

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marshall and Charlotte Stats

This year, the Thundering Herd put up 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers give up (30.3).

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The 49ers, on average, are scoring 7.2 more points per game this season (26.4) than the Thundering Herd are allowing (19.2).

This season the 49ers have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (16).

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells has thrown for 3,093 yards (309.3 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

Rasheen Ali's team-high 939 rushing yards (93.9 per game) have come on 183 carries, with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 34 catches for 288 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has collected 211 yards (21.1 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Corey Gammage's 697 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 59 receptions with one touchdown.

Willie Johnson has caught 30 passes for 560 yards (56.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Xavier Gaines' 34 grabs have netted him 420 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds leads Charlotte with 2,277 passing yards (227.7 ypg) on 172-of-263 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Calvin Camp's team-high 503 rushing yards (50.3 per game) have come on 90 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has taken 104 carries for 447 yards (44.7 per game) and three touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 232 yards (23.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Grant Dubose's team-leading 728 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with five touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has put together a 587-yard season so far (58.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes.

Elijah Spencer's 21 catches this season have resulted in 317 yards (31.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Marshall Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Florida International W 38-0 Home 11/6/2021 Florida Atlantic W 28-13 Away 11/13/2021 UAB L 21-14 Home 11/20/2021 Charlotte - Away 11/27/2021 Western Kentucky - Home

Charlotte Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Western Kentucky L 45-13 Away 11/6/2021 Rice W 31-24 Home 11/13/2021 Louisiana Tech L 42-32 Away 11/20/2021 Marshall - Home 11/27/2021 Old Dominion - Away

Regional restrictions apply.