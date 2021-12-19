Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd tight end Devin Miller (83) celebrates with Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd play in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Betting Information for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -4 55.5

Louisiana and Marshall Stats

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd give up per outing (22.8).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

The Thundering Herd, on average, score 15.7 more points (34.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (20).

Louisiana Players to Watch

Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,647 yards (203.6 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 269 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 88 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Chris Smith, has carried the ball 153 times for 855 yards (65.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Montrell Johnson has racked up 784 yards (60.3 per game) on 143 attempts with 11 touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's 417 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with one touchdown.

Michael Jefferson has collected 373 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes this year.

Dontae Fleming's 23 receptions are good enough for 295 yards (22.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells has thrown for 3,436 yards (286.3 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 67% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 230 times for 1,241 yards (103.4 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 44 passes for 329 yards (27.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has piled up 65 carries for 291 yards (24.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Corey Gammage's 819 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 69 receptions and two touchdowns.

Willie Johnson has recorded 625 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.

Xavier Gaines' 41 grabs have yielded 476 yards (39.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

