    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) will face a familiar foe as they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, in a C-USA clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

    Marshall vs Western Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marshall

    -1.5

    73.5

    Marshall and Western Kentucky Stats

    • The Thundering Herd score 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers surrender per matchup (27.5).
    • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).
    • The Hilltoppers have put an average of 42.4 points per game on the board this year, 22.4 more than the 20.0 the Thundering Herd have surrendered.
    • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Grant Wells has thrown for 3,360 yards (305.5 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
    • Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,142 yards (103.8 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 37 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 279 yards (25.4 per game) on 63 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Corey Gammage's team-high 775 receiving yards (70.5 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Willie Johnson has grabbed 32 passes for 625 yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Xavier Gaines' 38 receptions have netted him 447 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has 4,626 passing yards (420.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 48 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Noah Whittington has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 383 yards (34.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has taken 75 carries for 347 yards (31.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,511 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 123 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 991-yard season so far (90.1 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.
    • Malachi Corley's 62 catches have netted him 564 yards (51.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Western Kentucky at Marshall

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
