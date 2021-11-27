Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) will face a familiar foe as they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, in a C-USA clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Betting Information for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -1.5 73.5

Marshall and Western Kentucky Stats

The Thundering Herd score 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers surrender per matchup (27.5).

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).

The Hilltoppers have put an average of 42.4 points per game on the board this year, 22.4 more than the 20.0 the Thundering Herd have surrendered.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells has thrown for 3,360 yards (305.5 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,142 yards (103.8 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 37 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 279 yards (25.4 per game) on 63 carries with five touchdowns.

Corey Gammage's team-high 775 receiving yards (70.5 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.

Willie Johnson has grabbed 32 passes for 625 yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Xavier Gaines' 38 receptions have netted him 447 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has 4,626 passing yards (420.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 48 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Noah Whittington has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 383 yards (34.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Adam Cofield has taken 75 carries for 347 yards (31.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,511 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 123 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 991-yard season so far (90.1 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.

Malachi Corley's 62 catches have netted him 564 yards (51.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

