Publish date:
How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) will face a familiar foe as they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, in a C-USA clash. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-1.5
73.5
Marshall and Western Kentucky Stats
- The Thundering Herd score 35.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the Hilltoppers surrender per matchup (27.5).
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (25).
- The Hilltoppers have put an average of 42.4 points per game on the board this year, 22.4 more than the 20.0 the Thundering Herd have surrendered.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).
Marshall Players to Watch
- Grant Wells has thrown for 3,360 yards (305.5 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- Rasheen Ali has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,142 yards (103.8 per game), with 20 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 37 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 279 yards (25.4 per game) on 63 carries with five touchdowns.
- Corey Gammage's team-high 775 receiving yards (70.5 yards per game) have come on 62 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Willie Johnson has grabbed 32 passes for 625 yards (56.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Xavier Gaines' 38 receptions have netted him 447 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has 4,626 passing yards (420.5 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.7% of his passes and collecting 48 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Noah Whittington has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 383 yards (34.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Adam Cofield has taken 75 carries for 347 yards (31.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Jerreth Sterns' 1,511 receiving yards (137.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 123 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has put together a 991-yard season so far (90.1 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 57 passes.
- Malachi Corley's 62 catches have netted him 564 yards (51.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Western Kentucky at Marshall
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)